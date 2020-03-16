1  of  22
Gov. Lee urges school districts across Tennessee to close

Coronavirus

Governor-elect Bill Lee speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee defeated Democrat Karl Dean in the gubernatorial race Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is urging all school districts across the state to close as soon as is “practically possible” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor asked that all schools close as soon as possible, with all expected to close by Friday at the latest and remain closed through March 31.

Gov. Less said his administration will work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure essential support systems are in place, like providing meals for students over the course of the closures.

Gov. Lee issued the following statement regarding statewide school closure, which reads in full:

“As the response to COVID-19 evolves, I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020 at the latest. Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020 to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31. Superintendents and local leadership have the full support of my administration to determine effective dates for closure this week as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts. We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need. Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools.”

