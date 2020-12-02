Gov. Lee to meet with VP Pence about Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine distribution

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will meet with Vice President Mike Pence in Memphis Thursday to discuss the state’s plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials will discuss an effort deemed “Operation Warp Speed,” which aims to develop and deliver 300 million vaccines across the country. The group will also discuss the CDC’s vaccine distribution program and Tennessee’s plan to roll out the vaccine.

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has come up with a preliminary plan of how it will allocate COVID-19 vaccines across the state. Health officials expect Tennessee to see its first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December followed by the initial allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The state expects to receive 56,550 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in its first allocation.

Tennessee’s vaccine distribution plan says frontline health care workers and first responders will be eligible to receive the vaccine first. TDH plans to provide updates and share data about the vaccine on its website.

Thursday’s meeting will be held at the Air National Guard 164th Airlift Wing.