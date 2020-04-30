Gov. Lee to join President Trump at Thursday’s White House briefing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee will join President Donald Trump at the White House for a briefing Thursday afternoon.
According to the governor’s office, Lee will be in Washington DC for the 3 p.m. briefing on “protecting America’s seniors.”
No other information was immediately released about the visit.
After that, Governor Lee will be featured in News 2’s statewide town hall meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be hosted by Bob Mueller. The town hall, which also includes Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, will be televised at 6:30 p.m. on News 2 and will air on WREG in Memphis, WATE in Knoxville, WJHL in Johnson City, WJKT in Jackson and WRCB in Chattanooga. Click here to watch.
The program will include questions from viewers around the state, as Tennessee marks its first week of economic reopening since “safer at home” restrictions were put into place. The program will also stream on each station’s website.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|27
|Bedford
|169
|Benton
|6
|Bledsoe
|592
|Blount
|55
|Bradley
|48
|Campbell
|14
|Cannon
|11
|Carroll
|18
|Carter
|12
|Cheatham
|42
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|16
|Coffee
|35
|Crockett
|7
|Cumberland
|74
|Davidson
|2,454
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|14
|Dickson
|72
|Dyer
|34
|Fayette
|53
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|34
|Gibson
|44
|Giles
|7
|Grainger
|5
|Greene
|43
|Grundy
|28
|Hamblen
|17
|Hamilton
|152
|Hardeman
|11
|Hardin
|5
|Hawkins
|30
|Haywood
|19
|Henderson
|6
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|43
|Houston
|5
|Humphreys
|10
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|18
|Johnson
|3
|Knox
|221
|Lake
|53
|Lauderdale
|19
|Lawrence
|17
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|13
|Loudon
|32
|Macon
|39
|Madison
|131
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|42
|McMinn
|89
|McNairy
|11
|Meigs
|8
|Monroe
|16
|Montgomery
|141
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|6
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|8
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|7
|Putnam
|119
|Rhea
|4
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|139
|Rutherford
|448
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|5
|Sevier
|48
|Shelby
|2,432
|Smith
|20
|Stewart
|7
|Sullivan
|48
|Sumner
|619
|Tipton
|98
|Trousdale
|122
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|2
|Warren
|7
|Washington
|54
|Wayne
|4
|Weakley
|21
|White
|6
|Williamson
|408
|Wilson
|250
|Residents of other states/countries
|234
|Pending
|42
|Total Cases – as of (4/29/20)
|10,366
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Cumberland
|1
|Davidson
|25
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Knox
|5
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|McMinn
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|5
|Rutherford
|11
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|44
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|37
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|9
|Wilson
|4
|Out of state
|3
|Total Deaths (as of 4/29/20)
|195