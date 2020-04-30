coronavirus

Gov. Lee to join President Trump at Thursday’s White House briefing

Coronavirus

Bill Lee

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee abortion providers are asking a federal judge to order that abortions can go forward despite an executive order from Gov. Lee aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Their lawyers argue in a motion filed on Monday, April 13, 2020, that Lee’s order blocking “nonemergency healthcare procedures” should not apply to abortions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee will join President Donald Trump at the White House for a briefing Thursday afternoon.

According to the governor’s office, Lee will be in Washington DC for the 3 p.m. briefing on “protecting America’s seniors.”

No other information was immediately released about the visit.

After that, Governor Lee will be featured in News 2’s statewide town hall meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be hosted by Bob Mueller. The town hall, which also includes Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, will be televised at 6:30 p.m. on News 2 and will air on WREG in Memphis, WATE in Knoxville, WJHL in Johnson City, WJKT in Jackson and WRCB in Chattanooga. Click here to watch.

The program will include questions from viewers around the state, as Tennessee marks its first week of economic reopening since “safer at home” restrictions were put into place. The program will also stream on each station’s website.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson27
Bedford169
Benton6
Bledsoe592
Blount55
Bradley48
Campbell14
Cannon11
Carroll18
Carter12
Cheatham42
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke16
Coffee35
Crockett7
Cumberland74
Davidson 2,454
Decatur4
DeKalb14
Dickson72
Dyer34
Fayette53
Fentress4
Franklin34
Gibson44
Giles7
Grainger5
Greene43
Grundy28
Hamblen17
Hamilton152
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins30
Haywood19
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman43
Houston5
Humphreys10
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson3
Knox221
Lake53
Lauderdale19
Lawrence17
Lewis2
Lincoln13
Loudon32
Macon39
Madison131
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury42
McMinn 89
McNairy11
Meigs8
Monroe16
Montgomery141
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton8
Perry8
Polk7
Putnam119
Rhea4
Roane7
Robertson139
Rutherford448
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier48
Shelby2,432
Smith20
Stewart7
Sullivan 48
Sumner619
Tipton98
Trousdale122
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren7
Washington54
Wayne4
Weakley21
White6
Williamson408
Wilson 250
Residents of other states/countries234
Pending42
Total Casesas of (4/29/20)10,366

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Cumberland1
Davidson25
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox5
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
McMinn1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford11
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner37
Trousdale1
Williamson9
Wilson4
Out of state3
Total Deaths (as of 4/29/20)195

