Gov. Lee to join President Trump at Thursday’s White House briefing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee will join President Donald Trump at the White House for a briefing Thursday afternoon.

According to the governor’s office, Lee will be in Washington DC for the 3 p.m. briefing on “protecting America’s seniors.”

No other information was immediately released about the visit.

After that, Governor Lee will be featured in News 2’s statewide town hall meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be hosted by Bob Mueller. The town hall, which also includes Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, will be televised at 6:30 p.m. on News 2 and will air on WREG in Memphis, WATE in Knoxville, WJHL in Johnson City, WJKT in Jackson and WRCB in Chattanooga. Click here to watch.

The program will include questions from viewers around the state, as Tennessee marks its first week of economic reopening since “safer at home” restrictions were put into place. The program will also stream on each station’s website.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

C ounty Cases Anderson 27 Bedford 169 Benton 6 Bledsoe 592 Blount 55 Bradley 48 Campbell 14 Cannon 11 Carroll 18 Carter 12 Cheatham 42 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 16 Coffee 35 Crockett 7 Cumberland 74 Davidson 2,454 Decatur 4 DeKalb 14 Dickson 72 Dyer 34 Fayette 53 Fentress 4 Franklin 34 Gibson 44 Giles 7 Grainger 5 Greene 43 Grundy 28 Hamblen 17 Hamilton 152 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 30 Haywood 19 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 43 Houston 5 Humphreys 10 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 3 Knox 221 Lake 53 Lauderdale 19 Lawrence 17 Lewis 2 Lincoln 13 Loudon 32 Macon 39 Madison 131 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 42 McMinn 89 McNairy 11 Meigs 8 Monroe 16 Montgomery 141 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 8 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 119 Rhea 4 Roane 7 Robertson 139 Rutherford 448 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 48 Shelby 2,432 Smith 20 Stewart 7 Sullivan 48 Sumner 619 Tipton 98 Trousdale 122 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 7 Washington 54 Wayne 4 Weakley 21 White 6 Williamson 408 Wilson 250 Residents of other states/countries 234 Pending 42 Total Cases – as of (4/29/20) 10,366

