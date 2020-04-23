Gov. Lee: Restaurants can start reopening Monday; Retail stores Wednesday

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announces on Thursday, March 5, 2020, the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Tennessee. (WATE)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday during his daily afternoon press briefing that the state will issue guidance Friday to businesses and restaurants on how they can start reopening starting next week.

According to Governor Lee, restaurants can begin operating at 50% capacity starting Monday, April 27. Retail stores can begin reopening across the state at 50% capacity on Wednesday, April 29.

Among the requirements for reopening will be temperature checks for customers and employees, the requirement of masks, and special social distancing procedures.

Governor Lee said more information will be provided Friday once businesses receive their guidance. It will be up to each individual business to decide how to best implement the plan to determine their exact reopening dates.

