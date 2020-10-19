Gov. Lee plans to extend ‘local authority’ for mask mandates through 2020, spokesperson says

FILE – In this July 1, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee was one of the first states to begin reopening in late April after Lee reluctantly issued a safer-at-home order that forced businesses to close. Since then, case numbers have continued to rise in part due to more testing, but also because of an increase in community spread of the disease. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) – A spokesperson for the Tennessee Governor’s Office confirmed Monday in an e-mail that Gov. Bill Lee plans to allow localities to keep mask mandates through the end of the year.

That e-mail Monday read in part, “Yes, he intends to extend the local authority for mask mandates before it expires at the end of this month…”

It was also noted that Governor Lee has not yet signed an executive order and does not plan to do so until the end of the month, according to a spokesperson.

On September 29, Lee extended provisions that allow local governments to institute mask requirements through October 30.

Lee is expected to share details on the extension during his weekly news briefing on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST. The briefing will be held remotely as Lee continues to remain quarantined at home after a member of his Executive Security Detail tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Both the governor and First Lady, Maria Lee, have tested negative.

