Gov. Lee: Hair salons, spas, other personal care services to remain closed through May 29

New executive order from Gov. Bill Lee details new guidance for businesses for the next month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Personal care businesses such as hair and nail salons must remain closed for the next month, according to a new executive order from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

The order, published and signed by Lee on Tuesday, offers guidance for businesses deemed safe to open, but also mandates the closure of businesses including those that “perform close-contact personal services.”

According to Executive Order 30, those business include:

Barbershops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons/spas

Spas providing body treatments

Body-art facilities/tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage therapy establishments/massage services

The order also mandates that entertainment, recreational and certain other gathering venues will remain closed to the public including:

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Concert Venues

Theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers

Racetracks

Indoor children’s play areas

Adult entertainment venues

Amusement parks

Senior Centers or equivalent facilities

Roller and ice-skating rinks

Certain venues such as bars, night clubs and live performance venues that serve food by following established guidelines from the state, according to the order.

Social gatherings of 10 or more people are still banned, according to the order, as are visits to nursing homes, retirement homes and other long-term care facilities.

The order doesn’t mandate the closure of places of worship or prohibit weddings or funerals, but “strongly encourages” places of worship to follow guidelines from the governor’s office to conduct in-person services safely.

Read the full executive order HERE.

Take-out alcohol sales from restaurants are still permitted with the purchase of food, the order notes in paragraph 12.

Paragraph 13 of the order says that Sullivan County, one of six counties in the state with its own health department, may issue additional orders that may greater restrict or permit the operation of businesses, organizations or venues, but bars municipalities from regulating places of worship.

Lee’s former executive order mandating the closure of businesses will expire at 11:59 p.m. tomorrow night. In his press conference on Tuesday, he told reporters that he would release a new executive order addressing the businesses that would remain closed, but didn’t give any further details during the conference.

New #COVID19 Bulletin:



– Executive Order No. 30

– The Tennessee Pledge: Exercise Facility Guidance

– Stimulus Accountability & Care for the Uninsured



Read more: https://t.co/WJay6uF10j pic.twitter.com/zs7QVwBobI — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 28, 2020

The executive order is in effect until May 29, though it notes “it is anticipated that in the near future development of additional business guidelines will allow for reopening additional businesses safely,” and that the order will be amended accordingly.

