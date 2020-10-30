Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through Dec. 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee announced on Friday the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through December 29.
Less signed Executive Order No. 67 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders. That includes the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements.
You can read the full order here.
Also on Friday, Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett have announced they are extending their county’s mask mandates.
