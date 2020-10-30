Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through Dec. 29

Governor-elect Bill Lee speaks during a news conference in the Capitol Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee defeated Democrat Karl Dean in the gubernatorial race Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee announced on Friday the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through December 29.

Less signed Executive Order No. 67 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders. That includes the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements.

Today I signed an executive order that continues our state of emergency and keeps our targeted response to COVID-19 in place. pic.twitter.com/HNmoCUft5F — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 30, 2020

Also on Friday, Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett have announced they are extending their county’s mask mandates.

