Gov. Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through Dec. 29

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor-elect Bill Lee speaks during a news conference in the Capitol Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee defeated Democrat Karl Dean in the gubernatorial race Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee announced on Friday the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through December 29.

Less signed Executive Order No. 67 to extend certain, targeted provisions of previous executive orders. That includes the authority of local governments to institute mask requirements.

You can read the full order here.

Also on Friday, Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett have announced they are extending their county’s mask mandates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories