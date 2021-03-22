Gov. Lee: Every Tennessean 16+ will be eligible for vaccination ‘no later than April 5’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vaccine eligibility expanded across Tennessee on Monday with the addition of two new groups now eligible: Phases 2a/2b and those 55+. Now anyone 55 and up and people that work in critical infrastructure can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Bill Lee spoke about the expansion in a video he shared on Monday morning.

Lee also announced that every Tennessean 16 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine no later than April 5.

“Here is the big news, no later than April 5th every Tennessean age 16 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine, a few TN counties will start that process in the coming days,” said Lee.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

The governor went on to say the Federal government has asked states to make sure every adult can receive access by May 1st, “Tennessee will beat that deadline.”