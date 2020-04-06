Gov. Lee announces ‘Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grant program’

Governor-elect Bill Lee speaks during a news conference in the Capitol Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee defeated Democrat Karl Dean in the gubernatorial race Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grant program Monday morning.

Lee said the program will support facilities in rural communities across Tennessee as they cope with the fallout of COVID-19.

Tennessee Hospital Association President and CEO Wendy Long, M.D. made the following statement about the program:

It’s no secret Tennessee’s rural hospitals have faced significant financial challenges for several years. As all hospitals confront the COVID-19 pandemic, these facilities have been hit particularly hard by steep reductions in already limited volume and revenue due to the delay of elective procedures in accordance with state and federal guidance. These unanticipated shortfalls threaten hospital viability and the ability to respond to community needs related to COVID-19 and ongoing health needs. Multiple federal grant and loan programs, such as those offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Small Business Administration, already are proving useful to rural hospitals. Today’s announcement from Governor Lee presents a new option for these facilities as they work to establish plans of action that stabilize revenues and ensure continued operation through the current public health crisis. THA is grateful for the governor’s support and leadership in protecting rural hospitals. This program will bring much needed relief. THA President and CEO Wendy Long, M.D.

