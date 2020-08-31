Gov. Lee announces new digital tool to help business owners determine eligibility for Tennessee Business Relief Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee and the Department of Revenue announced a new digital tool that will assist business owners in determining if their business is eligible for a Tennessee Business Relief Program payment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an enormous strain on Tennessee’s small businesses, and we’re hopeful these relief payments will help alleviate that burden as businesses get back on their feet. We’re excited for this tool to help small businesses get the relief they need. Governor Bill Lee

Lee said more than 40,000 small business owners across 60 different industries do qualify for the relief program.

Businesses that are eligible have until September 25, 2020 to confirm their information with the Dept. of Revenue in order to receive a payment between $2,500 and $30,000 dollars in no-cost funds from Tennessee.

We encourage all eligible business owners to complete this step as soon as possible. And if you know a small business owner who could benefit from this program, please help spread awareness. Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano

You can learn more about the eligibility tool by clicking here.

For questions please call the TN Dept of Revenue at (615) 253-0600 or email revenue.support@tn.gov. More details can be found here.