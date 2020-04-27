Gov. Lee announces hiring freeze on non-mission critical state employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that Tennessee will temporarily freeze non-critical hires to the state’s workforce.

Lee made the announcement during the state’s daily COVID-19 briefing. The Tennessee Department of Health announced 9,918 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 184 deaths in its April 27 update.

