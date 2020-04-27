Breaking News
TDH reports 184 deaths, 9,918 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
coronavirus

Gov. Lee announces hiring freeze on non-mission critical state employees

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that Tennessee will temporarily freeze non-critical hires to the state’s workforce.

Lee made the announcement during the state’s daily COVID-19 briefing. The Tennessee Department of Health announced 9,918 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 184 deaths in its April 27 update.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories