Gov. Lee announces $50 million in new business relief funding amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) announced an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds for the new Supplemental Employer Recovery Grant (SERG) program to provide additional relief to

small businesses suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor’s office released a statement detailing the new wave of funding that includes specific support for minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses, as well as businesses owned by disabled persons.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and supporting them through these difficult

times has been one of the core missions of the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group,” said

Gov. Lee in the statement. “The SERG program will provide further relief to small businesses, especially those who may not have been able to access previous federal and state relief funds.”

Small business owners and non-profit organizations can apply to receive reimbursement for

eligible direct expenses or costs incurred as a result of business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program’s application window opens October 7 and remains open until December

29, or until all funds are depleted.

The release also notes the following:

Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis

Awards are capped at $30,000. Businesses located in low to moderate-income (“LMI”)

census tracts, Opportunity zones, or Promise zones will receive an additional $500

added to the maximum allowable expenses

business enterprises, classified as minority business enterprises, women business

enterprises, or service-disabled veteran business enterprises, and enterprises owned by

disabled persons.

The period for reimbursable expenses is May 1, 2020 through August 31, 2020.

Eligible expenses and business interruption costs include but are not limited to:

Costs to create social distancing measures

Purchasing personal protective equipment for employees or customers

Contactless equipment

Payroll expenses

Mortgage interest

The SERG program follows the previously allocated $300 million for more than 40,000 qualifying businesses under the Tennessee Business Relief Program.

To apply and learn more about what is eligible for reimbursement, click here. For application assistance, you can call 1-833-740-1438 or email support@TNCARESACT.com.

