Gov. Bill Lee says Tennessee is ready for the COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee says Tennessee could see 56,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by next week.

This comes after the Pfizer vaccine got approval from experts Thursday.

The governor said at his press briefing Friday that if another vaccine manufactured by Moderna is approved, Tennessee would receive 100,000 rounds of that vaccine as well.

Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. John Dunn says the first round of shots will be given to health care workers working on the front lines in Tennessee, taking care of COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Dunn says the Pfizer vaccines will be shipped directly to medical facilities across the state that are lined up to receive them as cases continue to increase.

Governor Lee also reminded Tennesseans to continue taking health and safety precautions, but says the looming vaccine brings a glimmer of hope.