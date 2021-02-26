Gov. Bill Lee gives localities authority to extend mask mandates through April 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued an updated executive order that gives continuing guidance to localities about mask mandates.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has not been a statewide mask mandate in place, however, local authorities were given the authority to issue mask mandates within their own jurisdictions.
In the updated executive order, it read in part, “county mayors in the 89 counties that do not have a locally run county health department shall have the authority to issue orders or measures requiring or recommending the wearing of face coverings within their jurisdictions.”
The newly-signed executive order is in effect through April 28.
