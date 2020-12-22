Gov. Bill Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through Feb. 27, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bill Lee

Tennessee gov to do ‘whatever it takes’ in abortion fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced he has extended the State of Emergency in Tennessee under Executive Order 73.

Governor Lee announced he signed Executive Order No. 73 Tuesday, which extends certain targeted provisions of previous executive orders. This includes giving local governments the power to issue mask mandates.

The Executive Order is effective as of 11:59 p.m. on December 29, 2020, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on February 27, 2021.

Click here to see the full Executive Order.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories