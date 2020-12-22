Gov. Bill Lee extends Tennessee’s state of emergency through Feb. 27, 2021

Tennessee gov to do ‘whatever it takes’ in abortion fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced he has extended the State of Emergency in Tennessee under Executive Order 73.

Governor Lee announced he signed Executive Order No. 73 Tuesday, which extends certain targeted provisions of previous executive orders. This includes giving local governments the power to issue mask mandates.

Executive Order 73 extends the state of emergency and provisions that have been critical to our COVID-19 response. Also, I have issued EO 71 and 72 to extend electronic government meetings and remote notarization provisions. https://t.co/oKPVLGIwtw pic.twitter.com/CJmG5qRHiT — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 22, 2020

The Executive Order is effective as of 11:59 p.m. on December 29, 2020, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on February 27, 2021.

Click here to see the full Executive Order.