Gov. Beshear: Kentucky records highest amount of COVID-19 cases this week since start of pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Sunday there were more new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Kentucky this week than other week since the pandemic began.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, November 1, Governor Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases Sunday, November 1: 1,423

New Deaths Sunday, November 1: 4

Positivity rate: 6.14 percent

Total deaths: 1,489

Current hospitalizations: 994

Patients in ICU: 250

Patients on ventilators: 136

The counties with the most positive cases Sunday are Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Johnson and McCracken.

Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the indicators are “telling us what we’d hoped to avoid: Kentucky is in a critical situation. The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating at a dangerous pace.”

Dt. Stack also saw several contiguous counties in Eastern Kentucky have entered the red zone last week. This came at the same time these same counties reported cases of the flu.

“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” Governor Beshear said. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”