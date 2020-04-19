Goodwill sees more people wanting career help amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As unemployment claims rise, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee is seeing more people reaching out for help with finding a job.

“Being unemployed at any time is an unsettling experience. Especially in this time, it really is,” said Matt Gloster, Vice President of Mission Advancement. “Unemployment helps but it’s not reassuring because you can’t really count on it long term. People want to have stability.”

Goodwill’s Career Solutions Centers are closed because of COVID-19, but they’re still helping folks online and over the phone. They’ve seen a 62% increase in requests since March 15.

Most people are from the restaurant and service industries, but they’re getting calls from people in other field’s too.

“We’ll help them in any way that they need,” Gloster said. “In addition to trying to find a job, their needs for food, somebody needs assistance with housing, or with their utility bills we have access to resources in the community we can refer them to and make contact with. Because, that’s just as important in this environment is to help people know that there are others out there who want to help them.”

He said places like Amazon, Walmart, Publix, and Kroger are hiring right now, and Goodwill helps with interviews and applications.

“Most people have a difficult time trying to find a job. It’s not a skill we’re all born with,” said Gloster. “For some people, they lack the digital skills to be able to do it properly and facts are today you can’t get a job stacking groceries without applying for it online. Half of the people who come to us use a computer less than once a week so they really need assistance in going through the process.”

They also offer the Goodwill Digital Career Accelerator where people can earn a Google IT certification. Just call 1-800-545-9231 or go to GiveIt2Goodwill.org.

