Goodwill sees influx of donations during pandemic

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A lot of people have some free time to do some spring cleaning as many are isolated in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cleaning is having a big impact on organizations like Goodwill as many sheltered in their homes are tackling decluttering projects and looking to donate those items.

Goodwill is still accepting donations, but there are some new rules because of COVID-19.

(Photo: WKRN)

Goodwill stores and outlets are temporarily closed, but donation express centers remain open with limited hours. The number of donations have been down since the tornadoes and now with the pandemic.

Goodwill said they are seeing more donors than usual bringing in a lot of items at one time. But changes have been made to donation centers to help maximize social distancing.

“We also have a new system for unloading donations at our donation sites, when donors arrive, they will see carts rolling carts with signs on them that say ‘please place your donations here’ and attendants will take them and move them inside,” explained Goodwill Industries Communications Manager Chris Fletcher.

(Photo: WKRN)

Donations cannot be left without an employee present as it is considered a safety hazard. Weather could also damage those items if left outside and Goodwill would have to shoulder the costs of removal.

The donation centers are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

To find a donation center near you, click here. You can also support Goodwill by shopping at www.onlinegoodwill.com.

