Goodlettsville faces challenges with reopening in two counties

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — City leaders in Goodlettsville are pleading for change as the “roadmap to reopening Nashville” is underway. They say Goodlettsville is in a unique situation as a satellite city, where part of the city falls in Davidson County and the other in Sumner County.

Therefore, business opening guidelines are inconsistent across the city. It’s frustrating and confusing for Goodlettsville residents and business owners.

“You go half a mile up the road and they are wide open,” Kent Blanton who owns Goodlettsville Barber Shop told News 2.

His shop sits on the Davidson County side and has to remain closed until phase two of the opening plan.

“The phone rings constantly all day; ‘When are you opening?’ ‘Are you taking appointments?’ ‘When can I get my haircut?'” he explained.

You can’t here, but just down the road, you can.

“You can get your haircut in Sumner County today. I don’t blame people they are going to go to another city, another county and get their haircut,” said Blanton.

City leaders along with the Goodlettsville Economic Support and Recovery Task Force have heard the cries for help from businesses like Blanton’s barbershop. Thursday, they sent a letter asking Mayor Cooper’s office and the Metro Health Department for consistency and fairness regarding the re-opening of the economy for the city.

“We are requesting to move into phase two either the city of Goodlettsville or the 37207 zip code Davidson County portion of Goodlettsville to move into phase two on Monday. This request, this plea is very important to our business community. They have called us, obviously with their concerns and their fears and these people are our friends. When they hurt, we hurt,” said Goodlettsville Director of Economic Development Mary Laine Hucks.

Blanton like the surrounding business owners are eager to get back to work and are hoping Mayor Cooper understands the position the city of Goodlettsville sits in.

“While Sumner County businesses have been able to open up at a greater pace, our Davidson County small businesses are, they have a unique struggle in that many of their competitors—they are losing customers to competitors who are easily traveling across an invisible county line. This is a plea because Goodlettsville is very different from greater Nashville and downtown Nashville for that matter and we will respectfully wait an answer,” explained Hucks.

Otherwise, it will be at least another two weeks for small businesses like Blanton’s barbershop who worry about making it on the other side.

“I hope we can, I hope we can. It’s going to be tough,” said Blanton.

