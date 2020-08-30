Goodlettsville church brings ‘bags of love’ to home of senior citizens

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A church in Goodlettsville went the extra mile to reach its senior citizens who were isolated at home due to COVID-19.

Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church held Phase Two of its Senior Citizens Caravan of Love. On Saturday, leaders delivered “bags of love” to the homes of 32 members.

The bags had essential items like toilet tissue, paper towels, hand sanitizers, face masks, bottled water, disposable gloves, and cleaning supplies. The seniors were also given certificates to recognize their years of service at the church.

All activities at the church to honor and celebrate its senior citizens were changed because of COVID-19 precautions.

“The safety and good health of our senior citizens are extremely important to us, therefore since they are at home somewhat isolated, we want to stay connected to them, even in these times of disconnect,” said Senior Pastor Home Jones. “During this COVID-19 pandemic, many seniors are becoming lonely and a bit fearful. We want them to know they are not alone, we are seeing about them, and most of all, we love them,”

The seniors ranged in age from 70-90 years old, and lived in Antioch, Donelson, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville and Nashville.