Golly G’s takes precautions after Sango employee tests positive for COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Golly G’s Coffee, Ice Cream and Sweets will temporarily close its Sango location after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The business says the employee let them know of the diagnosis Wednesday. The employee is now quarantined at home.
Since then, a professional cleaning company has disinfected the location. All employees who came in contact with the infected employee are quarantined until test results come back.
Golly G’s plans to reopen the Sango location Friday, but with limited hours and only drive-thru service. Their Pleasant View or Greenbrier locations are still open.
