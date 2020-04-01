Breaking News
Official: 2 employees of Bellevue Kroger test positive for COVID-19
1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Girls use toy to deliver cookies while social distancing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family is West Nashville is doing their part to help people smile during this very uncertain time.

Rose and Holland, along with their parents, Vanessa and Trey Harris are using a remote control car to deliver care packages to the neighborhood. They strap cookies, along with activists to the top of the toy, and send it off to their neighbors.

They say it’s a creative way to keep their girls connected while social distancing and enlivening everyone’s spirits.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories