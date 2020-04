NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee said they’ve cancelled their summer camp programming for 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization posted to Facebook with the following message:

While in-person programming is cancelled, organizers said they will be offering some ‘remote opportunities’ in the coming weeks.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE