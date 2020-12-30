‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dawn Wells_284007

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died.

MARINA DEL REY – FEBRUARY 03: Actress Dawn Wells arrives at the launch party for “Gilligan’s Island: The Complete First Season” on February 03, 2004 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Her publicist says Wells died Wednesday morning in Los Angeles of causes related to COVID-19. Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker. Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza.” Then came “Gilligan’s Island,” a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.  

Dawn Wells was 82 years old.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories