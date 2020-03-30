Giles County reports 1st confirmed case of COVID-19

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Giles County has recorded its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, according to County Executive Melissa Greene.

Greene made the announcement Sunday night on the Giles County Office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

“I received word today that we have one confirmed case in Giles County,” Green said in a video on the page. “We promised as we got information, we would pass it along.”

While the case in Giles County was not reflected on the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily update Sunday, Greene said it should appear by Monday or Tuesday.

As of Sunday, the state’s health department reported at least one confirmed case of the virus in 72 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Giles County would make 73.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 6 Bedford 1 Benton 3 Bledsoe 2 Blount 9 Bradley 8 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 5 Cheatham 8 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 9 Davidson 260 Decatur 1 DeKalb 3 Dickson 11 Dyer 3 Fayette 10 Franklin 6 Gibson 3 Greene 9 Grundy 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 35 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Johnson 2 Knox 38 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 3 Madison 3 Marion 5 Maury 8 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 13 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 17 Roane 2 Robertson 25 Rutherford 48 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 313 Smith 1 Sullivan 8 Sumner 93 Tipton 15 Trousdale 1 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Washington 14 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 101 Wilson 27 Residents of other states/countries 150 Pending 190 Total Cases – as of (3/29/20) 1,537

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

