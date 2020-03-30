Giles County reports 1st confirmed case of COVID-19

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Giles County has recorded its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, according to County Executive Melissa Greene.
Greene made the announcement Sunday night on the Giles County Office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page.
“I received word today that we have one confirmed case in Giles County,” Green said in a video on the page. “We promised as we got information, we would pass it along.”
While the case in Giles County was not reflected on the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily update Sunday, Greene said it should appear by Monday or Tuesday.
As of Sunday, the state’s health department reported at least one confirmed case of the virus in 72 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Giles County would make 73.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|6
|Bedford
|1
|Benton
|3
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|9
|Bradley
|8
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|2
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|8
|Chester
|2
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|1
|Cumberland
|9
|Davidson
|260
|Decatur
|1
|DeKalb
|3
|Dickson
|11
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|10
|Franklin
|6
|Gibson
|3
|Greene
|9
|Grundy
|2
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|35
|Hardeman
|1
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|1
|Houston
|2
|Jefferson
|5
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|38
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|8
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|3
|Marion
|5
|Maury
|8
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|1
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|13
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|1
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|17
|Roane
|2
|Robertson
|25
|Rutherford
|48
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|6
|Shelby
|313
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|8
|Sumner
|93
|Tipton
|15
|Trousdale
|1
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Washington
|14
|Weakley
|1
|White
|1
|Williamson
|101
|Wilson
|27
|Residents of other states/countries
|150
|Pending
|190
|Total Cases – as of (3/29/20)
|1,537
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|Name
|Age
|Residence
|1.
|Pete Meenen
|73
|Davidson/Grundy
|2.
|Ron Golden
|56
|Goodlettsville
|3.
|No ID
|65+
|Hamilton County
|4.
|No ID
|67
|Davidson County
|5.
|No ID
|Shelby County
|6.
|No ID
|N/A
|7.
|Homer Barr
|80
|Sumner County
|8.
|Joe Diffie
|61
|Davidson County
|9.
|No ID
|Sumner County
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: