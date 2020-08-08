Germany reports 3 days of 1K plus increases

Coronavirus

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

GERMANY (CNN) — Germany has recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours for the third day in a row.

A concerning spike in cases for the European nation that had previously managed to control the outbreak.

Germany’s death toll from COVID-19 is also increasing slowly approaching 10,000.

The government has reacted to the increase in infections by tightening pandemic safety measures.

As well as implementing a massive expansion of testing.

Starting Saturday, anyone entering Germany from a “High risk” country will be subject to mandatory – but free – COVID-19 testing upon arrival.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories