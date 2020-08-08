Germany reports 3 days of 1K plus increases

GERMANY (CNN) — Germany has recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours for the third day in a row.

A concerning spike in cases for the European nation that had previously managed to control the outbreak.

Germany’s death toll from COVID-19 is also increasing slowly approaching 10,000.

The government has reacted to the increase in infections by tightening pandemic safety measures.

As well as implementing a massive expansion of testing.

Starting Saturday, anyone entering Germany from a “High risk” country will be subject to mandatory – but free – COVID-19 testing upon arrival.

