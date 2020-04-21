Georgia governor to re-open state economy starting Friday

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says some businesses ordered closed to mitigate coronavirus threats may begin reopening statewide Friday.

The Republican governor announced Monday that gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and others will have to follow strict social distancing and hygiene requirements to remain open to the public. Restaurants will be able to resume dine-in service on a limited basis and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen next Monday. Bars, nightclubs and performance venues will remain closed.

Kemp said emergency room visits from people with flu-like symptoms are declining in Georgia, a sign that infections are down.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE