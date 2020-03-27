1  of  35
Georgia Aquarium welcomes shelter puppies while it’s closed

ATLANTA (WHTM) — While the humans are home the puppies are at play.

The Atlanta Humane Society took some of its adoptable pups to visit the Georgia Aquarium.

The aquarium is closed to two-legged visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak so it was the perfect chance for these furry friends to check out the marine life.

The puppies watched as fish and sharks swam above them. Although, they seemed more interested in playing with each other at times.

Regardless it was an adorable outing that just made our day, and theirs.

