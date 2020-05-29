General Mills: 3 confirmed COVID-19 positive at Murfreesboro plant

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people at the Murfreesboro General Mills plant are confirmed to have COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The spokesperson said that the company has “clear protocols” to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, all General Mills plants are still operating and “safely making food the world loves and needs right now.”

Read the full statement from General Mills below:

At General Mills, human and food safety remain our number one priority. We are taking all appropriate measures to ensure our employees are following our best practices, and CDC and WHO guidelines, to keep themselves, their families, and our communities safe. In addition to extra sanitation measures, our plants are implementing temperature checks and encouraging the use of masks. We’ve also created and implemented social distancing protocols at our manufacturing sites, including making use of different spaces for breaks rather than community areas, adjusting furniture and workstations to increase distance between people, and finding opportunities to leverage technology and transition in-person meetings to virtual communications. Like many, we are going to be impacted by the virus. We have three confirmed cases at our Murfreesboro manufacturing plant. We have clear protocols in place to deal with a situation where an employee experiences an illness or needs to stay home from work to care for others. Right now, all our plants are open and operating, and we hope to keep safely making the food the world loves and needs right now.

