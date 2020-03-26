Gaylord Opryland to temporarily suspend operations amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ryman Hospitality Properties is announcing the temporary closure of Gaylord Opryland Resort and four other Gaylord Hotels due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Colin Reed, Chairman and CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. said the closure is in addition to other company plans “to mitigate the operating and financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

We are working with our management company, Marriott, to temporarily suspend operations at our five hotels that comprise the Gaylord Hotels convention network. After taking into account the recommendations of local health authorities and expected demand levels over the upcoming weeks, we have determined that a temporary suspension of operations is in the best interests of the employees in our hotel properties, the local communities in which our hotels operate, and our shareholders. Colin Reed, Chairman and CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

The company plans to reassess the hotel demand levels and consult with Metro Public Health over the next month to determine a date the resort hotel can reopen.

The company will hold a conference call with investors on Thursday morning to discuss the next steps.

