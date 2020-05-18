Gatlinburg’s Skybridge aims to reopen by Friday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg’s Skybridge celebrated its first birthday Sunday morning and officials are hopeful the bridge will reopen Friday.

The Skylift Park announced they planned their reopening for May 29, but their marketing director now saying they’re aiming to reopen May 22.

The park says they’re limiting the number of guests, cleaning surfaces periodically including ski lift chairs, and employees will be wearing face coverings.

Visitors are asked to maintain your distance, limit your visit to one hour and wear a face covering.

For more information, visit their website.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)