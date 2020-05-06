Gatlinburg cancels Fourth of July parade due to coronavirus concerns

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg cancels its July 4th Midnight Parade due to the coronavirus.

“This is very disappointing for us, our participants and visitors. But in light of these unprecedented times, it is the right thing to do for everyone’s health and well-being. The city plans to create new, reimagined patriotic events that account for families who may still wish to celebrate the holiday with new healthy travel standards.” Mark Adams, President/CEO Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau

Gatlinburg is asking visitors who plan to return to the area to travel responsibly and institute new healthy travel practices while they are on vacation.

Practices include:

Wash hands often.

Cough into your elbow and sneeze into a tissue.

Consult with a doctor before traveling when sick.

Stay up-to-date on vaccinations.

Avoid contact with people who are already sick.

Avoid contact with animals while traveling.

Clean frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Be aware of latest travel advisories from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department.

