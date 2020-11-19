Gatherings in Nashville limited to 8 people beginning Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County will be limited to a maximum of eight people beginning the week of Thanksgiving to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

During his weekly news briefing Thursday morning, Mayor John Cooper said the public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people, whether at a restaurant or in a backyard, starting Monday, Nov. 23.

The current order allowed for a maximum of 25 people to gather in a group.

Mayor Cooper also announced all indoor extracurricular activities within Metro Nashville Public Schools will be paused until further notice.

