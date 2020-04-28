Live Now
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to perform at Grand Ole Opry this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Grand Ole Opry officials told News 2 that Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform there this weekend.

The two country stars will step in to the circle to perform on Saturday May 2. This will be the eighth broadcast that the Grand Ole Opry has not had an audience for amid COVID-19.

The show will begin broadcasting at 7 p.m. CT and will be hosted by TV personality Bobby Bones. There will be a limited crew in attendance and the artists will perform acoustically.

