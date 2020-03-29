1  of  31
Closings
GALLERY: Dickson County balloon artist attempts to spread joy amid coronavirus outbreak

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Face painter, Devona Dickson, said she is trying to spread joy in Tennessee amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dickson said over 300 balloon artists around around the world are trying to send a positive message in a dark time. These balloon flowers are her attempt at bringing joy to our country now.

Dickson released the following statement to News 2:

Thursday evening scrolling through Facebook I noticed several friends posting pictures for the #onemillionbubbles movement. Where balloon artists around the world were challenged to build something to help bring joy and smiles to those around us in this time. It was suggested to place something on our porch or neighborhood, but since I live out on Highway 49 East, no neighborhood and can’t really see my porch. So, I thought where is the heart of our community? Well, Downtown Dickson of course. So, I stayed up and made as many flowers as I could to put up the next day. To be honest, after all the birthday and events getting cancelled due to the virus, I needed something to focus on, I was sinking fast. And, bringing smiles to others is what I live for, it’s what I was called to do. And this was an opportunity to do that, and I’m so happy how many people it’s brought a smile to.

Devona Dickson, Face painting fun by Devona Dickson

