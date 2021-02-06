Gallatin pharmacy offers first public vaccine clinic

Gallatin, Tenn. (WKRN) – As part of the state’s plan to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, the Health Department has partnered with rural pharmacies and health clinics in creating 100 new vaccination sites.

News 2 went to visit one in Gallatin, on its opening day, as little by little more than 100 people lined up outside of PrimeCare Pharmacy located at 179 Hancock St., Suite 301, Gallatin, TN, 37066.

Vaccines are being given to those who fall in the Phase 1A1 and 1A2 category, as well as those 70 years and older.

“Well I think it’s very important because this is the best that we have to fight the COVID, and I was afraid I wouldn’t get it in time to be able to have more of a normal life, hug my son without worrying about it, and maybe go to the grocery store,” said Julie Sharp, who was eager to get her first vaccine shot.

Sharp admitted she was nervous to get it, but was more worried she wasn’t going to be able to get the vaccine at all, arriving 2 hours ahead of her appointment time.

The pharmacy said vaccines are only being given to people who have secured an appointment, at your appointment time. If you do not know your appointment time, you can give them a call at (615)-461-7078.

They are expecting a high call volume, and warn you may have to wait longer then usual.

If you would like to sign up for the vaccine you can CLICK HERE. The pharmacy asks for those with appointment to arrive 10 minutes prior to their appointment, with paperwork printed.

“Please show up to the front door when it is time for your appointment. Someone will be there to direct you. Only 6 people are allowed in the lobby at any given time. 8. There will be four vaccination counter available inside the pharmacy. 9. Please be patient and cooperate with us while we make this process as smooth as possible.10. Please bring a valid ID and also all insurance cards (both medical and pharmacy), Medicare Part B and D cards,” stated on the pharmacy’s Facebook page, giving instructions.

There is currently a waitlist to get a vaccine at this location. To sign up for the waitlist CLICK HERE.

Second doses will be given at another location, the CEO says the business is in the process of moving. Please check their Facebook page or website for updated information and the change of address.



