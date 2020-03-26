1  of  35
Gallatin nursing home has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases

gallatin-center-for-rehab

Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing (Source: Google StreetView)

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing has issued a statement on Facebook regarding confirmed cases of COVID-19 in people at the facility.

It is unclear at this time if the confirmed cases are in patients, residents, or both and it is unclear how many people are affected at this time. Administrators with the facility say all team members have been wearing CDC-approved protective equipment and those who tested positive with COVID-19 have been isolated “to ensure low-to-no risk exposure.”

“We cannot stress the valuable importance of the practice of infection control,” the center said in a statement, “as this ensures the well-being of our patients, as well as one another.”

The center is asking families to reach out to the community to virtually visit their loved ones. You can call (615) 452-2322 with any questions.

