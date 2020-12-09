Gallatin mayor warns next month of COVID-19 pandemic could be ‘catastrophic’

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown has issued an urgent plea to residents, pleading with them to continue efforts to mitigate COVID-19 as hospitals continue to experience high demand and staff shortages.

Mayor Brown revealed that in a conference call with Sumner County partners, Dr. Lifferth of Sumner Regional announced the next month of the COVID-19 pandemic could potentially be “catastrophic.”

Tennessee, along with the rest of the country is in the midst of a significant second wave of cases as many more people are contracting the coronavirus. More people with the virus result in more transmissions.

Sumner Regional Medical Center is concerned about the increase in cases. Due to high demand for hospital treatment and staff shortages because of mandatory quarantines due to COVID-19, Sumner Regional Medical Center is experiencing significant challenges that will only increase as the amount of cases increases.

“We must work a bit longer to mitigate the spread of this virus,” Mayor Brown said. “Do the things that you know to do to protect yourself and the most vulnerable among us. Our holiday season is affected, but we want our families and our friends to be here to be together when we are able to celebrate.”