1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Gallatin mayor releases statement following patient death at nursing home

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gallatin-center-for-rehab

Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing (Source: Google StreetView)

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Mayor, Paige Brown, reported on coronavirus testing for all patients and staff of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing on Sunday.

Brown said 142 patients were tested on Saturday. Results of those tests are still pending, but 17 patients were taken to the Sumner Regional Medical Center.

On Friday, 24 patients were moved from the center to the hospital. One resident died, and 23 remain hospitalized.

Brown said The Sumner County Emergency Medical Services is planning to transport any patient whose test results indicate that they are positive for COVID-19. The results should be available Sunday.

Brown released the following statement:

“The City of Gallatin extends its gratitude to Sumner Regional Medical Center and its doctors, nurses and staff who are working so very hard to serve these fragile patients,” says Mayor Brown. “I hope our community will continue to pray for those who are ill, their families, and the countless health care workers who are providing expert care.”

Gallatin Mayor, Paige Brown

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories