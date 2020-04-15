Gallatin man providing mental health support to thousands of nurses in NYC

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A retired police officer from California now living in Gallatin made it his mission to help those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robert Moore was an officer for 20 years and after retirement, he joined the 10-33 Foundation, a nonprofit creating awareness for stress in the lives of first responders and their families.
He’s helped police officers, firefighters, nurses and doctors cope with stress and anxiety.
Moore and a crisis response team are in New York City providing resources to 3,000 nurses who were deployed to help care for COVID-19 patients. He will spend anywhere from 15 minutes to two hours with them.
“They’re so burnt out at this point with no days off, long hours and just unspeakable things they’re seeing,” Moore said. “There has been almost a loss or disconnect of humanity. If there is not something in place, the suicide rate will be enormous among healthcare workers.”
This is Moore’s first time in New York and for him, the empty streets feels like a post-apocalyptic world.
“You almost feel like you’re in a science fiction movie,” Moore said.
The nurses are from all over the country. Some recently graduated college. Others have worked in hospitals for 30 years and are dealing with stress they never imagined experiencing. Most are working 12 hour days for 21 days straight with little food and sleep. Some have seen ten patients die a day.
“People are dying an awful death and it’s scary, so one of the big things I would tell everyone is if you can stay home, stay home.”
Moore and his team will be in New York for a minimum of 21 days, but says they will stay as long as they’re needed.
You can learn more about the 10-33 Foundation HERE.
