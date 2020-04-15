Gallatin man providing mental health support to thousands of nurses in NYC

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A retired police officer from California now living in Gallatin made it his mission to help those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert Moore was an officer for 20 years and after retirement, he joined the 10-33 Foundation, a nonprofit creating awareness for stress in the lives of first responders and their families.

He’s helped police officers, firefighters, nurses and doctors cope with stress and anxiety.

Moore and a crisis response team are in New York City providing resources to 3,000 nurses who were deployed to help care for COVID-19 patients. He will spend anywhere from 15 minutes to two hours with them.

“They’re so burnt out at this point with no days off, long hours and just unspeakable things they’re seeing,” Moore said. “There has been almost a loss or disconnect of humanity. If there is not something in place, the suicide rate will be enormous among healthcare workers.”

This is Moore’s first time in New York and for him, the empty streets feels like a post-apocalyptic world.

“You almost feel like you’re in a science fiction movie,” Moore said.

The nurses are from all over the country. Some recently graduated college. Others have worked in hospitals for 30 years and are dealing with stress they never imagined experiencing. Most are working 12 hour days for 21 days straight with little food and sleep. Some have seen ten patients die a day.

“People are dying an awful death and it’s scary, so one of the big things I would tell everyone is if you can stay home, stay home.”

Moore and his team will be in New York for a minimum of 21 days, but says they will stay as long as they’re needed.

You can learn more about the 10-33 Foundation HERE.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 25 Benton 4 Bledsoe 8 Blount 47 Bradley 33 Campbell 12 Cannon 7 Carroll 12 Carter 3 Cheatham 19 Chester 5 Claiborne 5 Clay 4 Cocke 7 Coffee 12 Cumberland 51 Davidson 1,237 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 33 Dyer 22 Fayette 37 Fentress 3 Franklin 23 Gibson 21 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 27 Grundy 22 Hamblen 6 Hamilton 110 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 24 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 174 Lake 4 Lauderdale 9 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 17 Macon 27 Madison 73 Marion 26 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 101 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 6 Perry 4 Polk 5 Putnam 92 Roane 5 Robertson 92 Rutherford 253 Scott 10 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,359 Smith 10 Stewart 4 Sullivan 43 Sumner 466 Tipton 52 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 44 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 322 Wilson 145 Residents of other states/countries 253 Pending 136 Total Cases – as of (4/14/20) 5,823

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Carter 1 Davidson 18 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 26 Sullivan 1 Sumner 27 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/14/20) 124

