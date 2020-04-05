Gallatin group creates face shields for first responders fighting COVID-19

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some folks in Gallatin are using 3Dprinters to make face shields for people on the front lines of fighting COVID-19.

The group is called C19 Liberators.

Dustyn Fisher said it started with printing the products for his friends and family in healthcare.

Now, other people with 3D printers joined in and hundreds of shields have been created so far. They’re printing the bands for the face shields and are then able to create a face shield by punching holes in transparency film and attaching it to the headband via snap on points.

They’re donating them to hospitals and first responders in Sumner County.

“As great as what I’d like to say ‘it’s great to be a part of it’, I wish none of us had to be. But secondly I think the drive in the entire team wishes we could do more,” Fisher said. “The anxiety of trying to get one of these – we’re printing them two at a time and sometimes three depending on the printer that we’re using. You wake up in the middle of the night – you set your alarm clock to know when that next print’s gonna go so you can start again.”

Fisher said the group wants to help more people in different communities.

They said anyone who would like to help in some way can visit their website.

