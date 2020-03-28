Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation officials release statement following patient evacuation

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing made a public statement after a patient evacuation Friday night.
Thursday, center officials announced the positive cases but did not go into detail with how many. Ambulances from several counties were on the scene Friday night, working to move patients to Sumner Regional Medical Center.
In a Facebook post, the medical center said they had mobilized their emergency response team, which will work to increase capacity across the HighPoint Health System, incase they saw an increase in critically ill patients.
Sumner Regional Medical Center said they were already treating COVID-19 patients and their critical care team would prepare additional isolation units.
Gallatin Center Administration released the following statement Saturday morning:
Last night we received report from the DOH that several of our patients that we had tested for COVID-19 had returned positive. Together with local governing agencies we were able to transport our patients who tested positive for COVID-19, and those that have symptoms possibly related to COVID-19, to our local hospital for a higher level of care. We are working with local governing bodies and officials to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and staff as we fight this virus. Staff are screened multiple times a shift, wear personal protective equipment (PPE), and do not report to duty if unwell. Our local governing agencies are preparing to support our center should we need extra professionals in our center. We have contacted each family in our center and will continue to do our best to return the large volumes of calls and messages we continue to receive.
The COVID-19 virus is impacting our country in a fast paced manner, and we cannot express just how important it is that we all take the safety measures put in place by our local and state authorities seriously. We will continue to do all that we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and staff. We have been preparing for this virus by restricting visitation and requiring all staff to wear PPE before it has been required. Thank you to all agencies who have been in constant communication with us and for your support and dedication to the elderly. We will continue these practices and look forward to getting through this pandemic together.Gallatin Center Administration