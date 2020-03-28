Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation officials release statement following patient evacuation

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing made a public statement after a patient evacuation Friday night.

Thursday, center officials announced the positive cases but did not go into detail with how many. Ambulances from several counties were on the scene Friday night, working to move patients to Sumner Regional Medical Center.

In a Facebook post, the medical center said they had mobilized their emergency response team, which will work to increase capacity across the HighPoint Health System, incase they saw an increase in critically ill patients.

Sumner Regional Medical Center said they were already treating COVID-19 patients and their critical care team would prepare additional isolation units.

Gallatin Center Administration released the following statement Saturday morning: