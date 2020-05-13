Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing donates surgical masks to Sumner Regional Medical Center

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing said they’ve donated 2,500 surgical masks to the Sumner Regional Medical Center.

Earlier last week, Sumner Regional Medical Center asked for mask donations for every patient, staff member and visitor due to COVID-19.

The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing released the following statement on their Facebook page:

As a community, we’re committed to serving our neighbors in both Gallatin and Hendersonville, so it was a joy to be able to do so through a meaningful donation. COVID-19 has changed the way we interact with each other, but it has not changed our relationships and passion for service. We will continue to look for ways we can safely engage with our community and share the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing spirit within and beyond our four walls. We also saw that spirit in action on Thursday afternoon at our Mother’s Day Car Parade. It was wonderful to see so many of your smiling faces and the way our residents lit up upon seeing you. Thank you for your participation and enthusiasm. This spirit continued as our community celebrated Mother’s Day over the weekend as well. As always, please reach out to us with any questions or concerns. We are grateful for you and your loved ones. The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing

