From blow-drying to business dying: Stylists sign petition for soft opening April 27

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawn services vs. stylists. One cuts grass, the other cuts hair. One is essential, the other is not.

It’s why a petition, posted on Moveon.org has more than 11,000 signatures and counting, receiving 10,000 in around 24 hours.

Jordyn Clark, owner of Studio 1:9 in Gallatin, signed the petition, asking Governor Bill lee to allow a licensed beauty professional to perform a beauty service privately with one client in the salon at a time as of Monday, April 27.

All necessary precautions and sanitation protocols approved by the state of Tennessee and the local Board of Health will be followed.

Servicing one client at a time while wearing a mask and gloves poses little to no risk of spreading the virus, as compared to 20 or more people in a grocery store or 10 plus people at restaurants picking up food, the petition reads.

“This has been a whirlwind,” Clark said. “We’re not legally allowed to work right now and it’s not just me, I have 21 stylists that are completely out of work and our license is being threatened if we work right now.”

She says she signed the petition because she and thousands of others need to get back to work.

“I know stylists that are literally struggling to put food on the table right now and that’s not acceptable, that’s not okay,” Clark said. “I’m just praying for a solution right now it’s not just me that’s impacted, not just my girls, I think I’m speaking on behalf of all the stylist in Sumner Co and surrounding counties. We have to come up with a solution we can’t just keep running from this virus, we can’t stay in our houses forever, at some point were going to have to stand and fight​.”

News 2 reached out to the man who started the petition, Luke Parker, who sent us the following statement:

“I started the petition this past Wednesday evening. I created it to help several of my friends that own and/or work at salons. They’re really struggling right now. I own a lawn service in Union City. We basically “give haircuts” to people’s yards. We’re considered essential workers. I’m grateful that we are! At the same time, these stylists provide a personal service to fellow humans. To me, it seems that people should be considered more important than grass!”

