Frist Art Museum reopening in stages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Frist Art Museum reopened to the public on June 22 and is continuing to reopen in stages with several guidelines in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exhibits will be opened to the general public but advance ticket sales will be required. Masks will be required by all visitors to the museum and the museum will not provide them.

High touch areas including the museum’s cafe and gift shop will remain closed until further notice. Many events at the museum will remain virtual only in the interim including tours, lectures, and other events.

For more information about the reopening of the Frist Art Museum, click here.

