Friend organized surprise drive-by gender reveal for Tennessee couple

Video courtesy of Ashleeann McFadden and Koree Deeb

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Birthday parties and weddings aren’t the only coronavirus cancellations. A Bristol couple was forced to put their gender reveal on hold after Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 17, which prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

Expecting parents Ashleeann McFadden and Koree Deeb opted to reveal the gender of their little one by sending a video to their family, and while McFadden said the couple enjoyed the intimacy of the video, the cancellation of the original gender reveal still hit hard.

The couple’s friend, Kristin Page, took immediate action after seeing how negatively the isolation during such a special time had impacted them and organized a surprise drive-by gender reveal to give the soon-to-be parents an unforgettable moment.

McFadden and Deeb stood from their porch and smiled as friends and family drove by their home blaring Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and blasting pink smoke.

While this might not have been the traditional gender reveal, it’s sure to be a day the couple won’t forget.

“The feeling of witnessing everyone drive down our road honking their horns with poster signs and gifts was better than any gender reveal we could have ever planned,” McFadden told News Channel 11. “I could never thank my family and friends enough for taking the time out of their day to simply drive by our house and shower us with love.”

Friends and family held up signs and posters that read “It’s a GIRL!” while shouting their congratulations and love from the street.

Photo courtesy of Ashleeann McFadden

From all of us at News Channel 11, congratulations, Ashleeann and Koree!

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 38 Bradley 23 Campbell 5 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 7 Cumberland 26 Davidson 819 DeKalb 7 Dickson 24 Dyer 9 Fayette 21 Fentress 2 Franklin 14 Gibson 12 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 17 Grundy 15 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 83 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 14 Haywood 5 Henderson 1 Henry 5 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 7 Johnson 2 Knox 119 Lauderdale 5 Lawrence 4 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 11 Madison 22 Marion 20 Marshall 9 Maury 24 McMinn 3 McNairy 4 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 54 Morgan 5 Obion 2 Overton 4 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 55 Roane 5 Robertson 60 Rutherford 161 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 16 Shelby 766 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 25 Sumner 335 Tipton 36 Trousdale 11 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 24 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 260 Wilson 97 Residents of other states/countries 290 Pending 69 Total Cases – as of (4/6/20) 3,802

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee