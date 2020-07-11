Free COVID-19 testing at church in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Meharry Medical College officials said more people are getting tested for COVID-19 at church testing sites every weekend.

Meharry has been offering tests at churches across Davidson County on Saturdays since early June in addition to their weekly assessment centers.

“It has been wonderful. When we start there’s a line of people that are waiting to be tested. We have a walk-up tent so we have people from the community that walk over and they’re being tested and it is non-stop from the time we get there until the time we leave. Every church that we’ve gone to every time the numbers are constantly increasing,” said Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry Dean Cherae M. Farmer-Dixon, DDS, MSPH, FACD.

She said they chose locations based on the need so that transportation isn’t a barrier to people getting tested.

Dr. Farmer-Dixon added that it’s not surprising to see Nashville’s COVID-19 numbers are rising.

“People are going on with their day to day activities as if this is not existing. It is kind of frustrating,” she said. “If you’re not going to do it for yourself, do it for that elderly person that may be around you or may be living with you or that person that has some of the medical conditions that we’ve talked about.”

The testing Saturday, July 11, is at Kayne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church on 12th Avenue South from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Next week, the testing will be at St. Luke Christian Methodist Episcopal Church during the same time.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

