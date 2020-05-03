Free COVID-19 relief kits available in Nashville Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County residents can get free supplies necessary for everyday life, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Resource Center is giving out nearly 400 COVID-19 relief kits Sunday.

They include toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, gloves, and items for personal care like toothbrushes and shampoo.

This will be through a touch-less, drive-thru pickup with volunteers practicing social distancing.

“If they haven’t been going to the store, they might be short on toiletries or they might be on that last bar of soap or that little bit of laundry detergent,” said CRC Executive Director Tina Doniger. “So it’s something that we just knew that had to be activated in our non-profit to just say here’s how we can directly serve people right now. It’s something we’ve been working on for a couple of weeks because it does take a lot of time to pack boxes. We’ve actually packed over 3 thousand kits that will be distributed to about 6 counties so our first giveaway is in Davidson County.”

Doniger got emotional while sharing the challenges of helping communities impacted by COVID-19 while at the same time families are recovering from the March 3 tornadoes.

Local non-profits have had seen fewer donations and fundraisers canceled because of COVID-19, but they’re still working hard to help families in need.

“If we don’t go to work every day, nobody else is doing what we’re doing. And that is a heavy burden to carry. But you just protect yourself when you can and you just go do it, you know. There’s no other way to explain that. It’s a… crazy time, crazy time,” said Doniger.

The free COVID-19 relief kits will be given away from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Nashville at the CRC at 218 Omohundro Place. People will need a Davidson County photo ID and will be given one kit per family.

According to the CRC, the relief kits were made possible by donations from The Frist Foundation, Bank of America, United Way of Greater Nashville and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

