Free child care program for TN essential workers expanded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Human Services is expanding support for essential workers who are serving their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. All categories of essential workers identified in Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 22 are now eligible for the COVID-19 Essential Employee Child Care Payment Assistance Program.

A release sent out by TDHS on Thursday announced the change. The program is now available to essential workers in the financial, religious, utility and hotel industries among others. The release also states that existing applicants who fit into one of the expanded categories do not need to apply again, even if they were previously denied or their application is still in process.

TDHS is reviewing and reevaluating those previously submitted applications under the expanded employment categories. Additionally, the program has been expanded to provide payment assistance until mid-August 2020 to help essential employees stay on the job through the summer.

