Fraternal Order of Police writes letter to governors across the nation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) — The national Fraternal Order of Police wrote a letter, asking governors across the country to relax the rules for workman’s compensation.

They want officials to assume if an officer gets the coronavirus– that it happened at work– so police men and women would qualify. They say that officers are essential workers during the pandemic– and they do not get days off. They are also in contact with the public on a regular basis.

The F.O.P goes on to say that few officers have been issued personal protective equipment.

You can see a full copy of the letter below:

